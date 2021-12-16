New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after purchasing an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,139,000 after buying an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

