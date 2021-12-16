New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

