Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.08 and last traded at C$20.38. 52,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 95,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$828.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.38.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. Analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3168392 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.75%.

About Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

