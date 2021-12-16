Needham & Company LLC Trims OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Target Price to $5.00

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 118.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

OCX stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.74. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. On average, analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

