Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 472 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $130.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

