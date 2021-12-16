Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,130 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $37,378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 2,616.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 199,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $25,849,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in AGCO by 83.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,062,000 after buying an additional 181,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

NYSE AGCO opened at $115.22 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $96.14 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

