Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celsius by 206.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 118,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Celsius by 23.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Celsius by 22.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Celsius by 100.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CELH opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 590.33 and a beta of 2.03. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

