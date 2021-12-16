Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $972.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

