Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,213 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 100.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 28.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Joint by 472.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

JYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $947.65 million, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.