National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on NHI. Truist reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,543. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 97.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

