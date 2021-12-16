Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.42

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and traded as low as $30.14. Naspers shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 113,762 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPSNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Naspers in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

