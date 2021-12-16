NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 320,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $38.26 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

