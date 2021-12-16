mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Reaches $0.88 (MTA)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and $2.40 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004389 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040751 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00211490 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

