MPower Group Limited (ASX:MPR) Insider Nathan Wise Buys 478,407 Shares

MPower Group Limited (ASX:MPR) insider Nathan Wise acquired 478,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,006.72 ($15,719.09).
Nathan Wise also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Nathan Wise purchased 150,000 shares of MPower Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,750.00 ($4,821.43).
- On Friday, November 26th, Nathan Wise acquired 198,414 shares of MPower Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$8,730.22 ($6,235.87).
- On Monday, October 18th, Nathan Wise 1,200,000 shares of MPower Group stock.
MPower Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for MPower Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPower Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.