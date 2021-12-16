MPower Group Limited (ASX:MPR) Insider Nathan Wise Buys 478,407 Shares

MPower Group Limited (ASX:MPR) insider Nathan Wise acquired 478,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,006.72 ($15,719.09).

Nathan Wise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nathan Wise purchased 150,000 shares of MPower Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,750.00 ($4,821.43).

On Friday, November 26th, Nathan Wise acquired 198,414 shares of MPower Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$8,730.22 ($6,235.87).

On Monday, October 18th, Nathan Wise 1,200,000 shares of MPower Group stock.

MPower Group Company Profile

MPower Group Limited designs and delivers renewable energy, battery storage, and microgrid solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Power Investments and Property Investments segments. The company engages in the design, construction, installation, and commissioning of power system projects; and monitoring, and service and maintenance of power system assets.

