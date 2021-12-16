MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MP Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MP Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MP Materials by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in MP Materials by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after buying an additional 198,829 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.