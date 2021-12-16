Morgan Stanley Sells 169,848 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 674,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,848 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $243,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

