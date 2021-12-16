Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $257,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.21 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

