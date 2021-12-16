Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $237,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,569,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,882,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

