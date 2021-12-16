Morgan Stanley Increases Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $26.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TROX opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

