Morgan Stanley Has $218.17 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,543,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $218,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 33.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

