Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nucor were worth $249,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nucor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

