Morgan Stanley Buys 296,154 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $227,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 404,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

