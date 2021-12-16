Morgan Stanley Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $57.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.