Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 356 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.64. 50,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.