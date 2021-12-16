Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 2,700 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NYSE KO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.08. 87,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,797,605. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $58.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,261. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

