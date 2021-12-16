Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 129 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $11,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.95. 71,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,851,236. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

