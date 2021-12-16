Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.09. 20,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,706. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.21 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.87.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

