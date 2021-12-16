Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.50 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $205.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.28 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.03 and a 200-day moving average of $192.14.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

