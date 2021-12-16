Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 21st (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GLUE) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 21st. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had issued 11,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $222,300,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLUE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $174,863,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,183,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

