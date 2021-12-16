Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,911,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $189.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $191.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

