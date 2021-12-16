Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.60.

NYSE LH opened at $307.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.46 and a one year high of $309.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

