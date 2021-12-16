Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,774,000 after acquiring an additional 33,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $335.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.49 and a 200-day moving average of $322.88. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

