Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $151.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

