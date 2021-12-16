Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

