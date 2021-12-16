Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,750 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 38.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

