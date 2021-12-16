Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

