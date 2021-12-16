Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $202.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.20.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE MHK opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $131.33 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.