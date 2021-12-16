Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Up to $28.90

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $30.12. Model N shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 267 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Model N by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

