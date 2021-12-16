Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 2.21% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2,830.2% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,288 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCKA opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

