Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 70.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.9% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $120,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $359.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $297.42 and a 12 month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.