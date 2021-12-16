Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 863 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $209.76 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.97 and a 200 day moving average of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

