Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $4.82 Million in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth about $120,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2,705.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,868 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $178.75 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.82 and a 52 week high of $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.