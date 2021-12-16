Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,830 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,903,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,634,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 63.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 967,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 172.8% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 892,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 565,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHP Merger stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. CHP Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

