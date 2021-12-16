Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 266 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a PE ratio of 137.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

