Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 173,704 Shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,704 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKDCA. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKDCA opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

