Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 17.5% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,192 shares of company stock worth $4,270,261. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.