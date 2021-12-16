Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases Shares of 26,526 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,759,000. Illumina comprises about 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $393.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.04 and a 200-day moving average of $437.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

