Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Boosts Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. IMAX accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMAX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.59. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

