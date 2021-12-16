Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.94 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $62.94 million and approximately $42.50 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00187720 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.