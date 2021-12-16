Mirrored Twitter Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,880.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $47,880.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for approximately $46.54 or 0.00097825 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.86 or 0.08279341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.86 or 0.99899812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 273,158 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

